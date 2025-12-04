Local

Cabarrus County DSS to close Dream Center office

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The Cabarrus County Department of Social Services (DSS) Dream Center Office, located at 280 Concord Parkway S., Concord, will close on Dec. 22. ( Cabarrus County)
CONCORD, N.C. — The Department of Social Services in Cabarrus County is closing its Dream Center office, the Independent Tribune reported.

The office along Concord Parkway South helps people in the county with housing, food assistance, and employment services.

It will close Dec. 22.

DSS officials said people can still get those services at the main office along South Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis.

