Cabarrus County DSS to close Dream Center office

CONCORD, N.C. — The Department of Social Services in Cabarrus County is closing its Dream Center office, the Independent Tribune reported.

The office along Concord Parkway South helps people in the county with housing, food assistance, and employment services.

It will close Dec. 22.

DSS officials said people can still get those services at the main office along South Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis.

