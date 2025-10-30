Cabarrus County food pantries brace for SNAP benefit cuts

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Starting Saturday, SNAP benefits will no longer be reloaded for 10% of Cabarrus County’s population who rely on EBT cards for food assistance.

Local food pantries, including Cooperative Christian Ministry, are preparing for an expected increase in demand as these benefits stop. CCM is pre-packaging food bags to efficiently serve more clients.

“We had 14 or 15 new clients today, which is unheard of,” said Meri Beaver, the food program manager at CCM.

“Our numbers tell us that there’s fear out there,” Beaver added, noting the anticipated rise in demand.

CCM is changing its operations to handle the increased need. Instead of allowing clients to shop for individual products, they are pre-packaging bags with non-perishable items to distribute to families.

Volunteers from as far as Belgium are helping CCM prepare for the influx. The organization aims to provide not just food but also reassurance to those in need.

Beaver expressed hope that the community would not go hungry, emphasizing the importance of community support.

CCM is calling on the community for donations and volunteers to help stretch its resources.

“We’re going to get through,” Beaver said, praising the community’s responsiveness to calls for help.

As Cabarrus County faces the cessation of SNAP benefits, local organizations are rallying to support those affected, relying on community generosity and volunteer efforts.

VIDEO: NC residents plead for continued SNAP assistance amid shutdown uncertainty

NC residents plead for continued SNAP assistance amid shutdown uncertainty

©2025 Cox Media Group