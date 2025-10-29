MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — SNAP benefits are expected to expire Saturday if a deal isn’t reached to end the government shutdown.

In North Carolina, 140,000 families rely on the food benefit program and now, many of them will be looking to food banks to fill the need.

Gaston County reporter Ken Lemon spoke with people pleading with officials to keep the assistance coming.

A woman in line Wednesday at Community Relief Organization of Mount Holly told him she will go hungry if she loses the $179 a month she gets in SNAP benefits.

They set a record for giving Wednesday, which was a 20% increase.

They are taking steps to help more people when SNAP benefits end Saturday.

Martha Goodlett, 70, of Gastonia, said she is diabetic, has a heart murmur and other medical problems. She also has dietary restrictions.

SNAP pays for 90% of her groceries.

NC residents plead for continued SNAP assistance amid shutdown uncertainty

“Please, please listen to me in Washington, D.C.,” she said. “Do not take away from us, please. There are older people than me that need to eat. Don’t do that, please.”

Hear more from those who say they’re in dire need of help starting on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

VIDEO: Local food banks prepare for increased demand as SNAP benefits may be paused

Local food banks prepare for increased demand as SNAP benefits may be paused

©2025 Cox Media Group