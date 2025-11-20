Cabarrus County Schools grapple with overcrowding amid rapid growth

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools are facing significant challenges as the district experiences rapid growth, with projections indicating an increase of over 87,000 residents in the next 15 years.

The district’s student population has grown by 21% from 2010 to 2020 and has nearly doubled over the last two decades.

This surge has led to overcrowded classrooms, with schools near the Mecklenburg County line utilizing 40 mobile classrooms to accommodate the influx.

“I remember walking through all of those schools, and now today, you can definitely tell that they are more crowded,” said Madison Liddle, a sixth-grade teacher at Harold E. Winkler Elementary. “Our classrooms are more full. All the desks are being used.”

Liddle, who was named Teacher of the Year, emphasizes the importance of strategic seating arrangements to optimize learning in crowded classrooms.

“It’s really making sure that we are strategically seating students where they are close to other peers who may be able to help them,” she explained.

Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki highlights the importance of collaboration with county leaders to secure resources for the growing student body.

“It’s important that we continue to talk to each other, and when we’re doing our community needs assessment, that we’re having those conversations,” he stated.

Despite the challenges, Cabarrus County Schools have achieved notable successes, including the highest graduation rate in district history and ranking 8th statewide for grade-level proficiency.

Kopicki credits these achievements to the dedication of the teachers, saying, “It’s exciting to walk into classrooms and see teachers continue to raise their expectations and raise the bar.”

As Cabarrus County continues to grow, the school district is committed to adapting and maintaining high educational standards.

Teachers like Liddle view the increase in students as an opportunity to make a positive impact, stating, “It can be difficult sometimes to take in more students, but it also is an opportunity.”

