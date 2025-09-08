Cabarrus County School District faces lawsuit, former teacher speaks out

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A number of parents have complained about how special needs students have been treated at J.M. Robinson High School, but this is the first time Channel 9 heard from a teacher.

“I think sometimes when you tell the truth, you know the truth, you know the law and you fight for your students in special education it’s dangerous,” said Erin Steenwyk, a former teacher.

Steenwyk taught Christopher Mason back in 2023 at J.M. Robinson High School in Cabarrus County. Christopher has autism, cerebral palsy and other intellectual disabilities.

“He went from a kiddo who would tear up the classroom in a matter of minutes to somebody who could sit, do his work without help,” said Steenwyk.

At the start of last school year his mother, Queen Miller, said that all changed.

Pictures revealed bruises that Christopher received. His mother said they were at the hands of his new teacher.

Concord Police declined to prosecute, but last month Miller sued the school district.

“Deep in my heart, I knew that if we gave him the positive attention, gave him the tools, he would get there and he got there,” said Steenwyk.

The former teacher said the administration forced her out. She believes her replacement didn’t follow Chris’ behavioral intervention plan, which caused him to regress. She questions if any special needs students are getting the help the need at J.M. Robinson.

“So when I heard that the IEP wasn’t being followed and the behavior plan wasn’t being followed, I personally was very angry,” Steenwky said.

We reached out to the Cabarrus County School District for a statement. A representative said the district could not comment because they are being sued.

WATCH: Student with special needs says former teacher assaulted him

Student with special needs says former teacher assaulted him

©2025 Cox Media Group