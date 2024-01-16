Cabarrus County Schools reviews possible boundary changes

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Thousands of students across Cabarrus County may get clarity on where they’ll go to school next year.

It comes as the district discusses major boundary changes to support its ballooning student population.

A consultant helping to guide the Cabarrus County Schools district redraw district lines will present three options.

There would be about 4,000 elementary, middle, and high school students who would be reassigned to a different school.

Student population grew by 21% from 2010 to 2020, according to the district.

It’s now just over 35,000 students.

Realignment will help to relieve overcrowding, and ensure diversity while planning for future growth in the district, district officials said.

However, some parents are concerned the process could have some detrimental impacts.

School board members will vote on Feb. 12 on final the map option.

The newly drawn district lines will take effect in the upcoming school year.

