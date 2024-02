CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County is warning property owners to watch for revaluation notices in the mail. The county plans to send them out next week.

Revaluations are updated as of January 1st, according to officials. Property owners will have 30 days to file an appeal.

New tax bills go out in July and are due in January.

