New I-77 exit opens in Rock Hill after failed Panthers project

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An interstate exit created to lead Carolina Panthers fans to the now-nonexistent headquarters is officially open.

Exit 81 on Interstate 77 will allow visitors access to the BMX World Championships in Rock Hill. They’ll be held at the BMX Supercross track on Riverwalk Parkway.

The new exit was designed and built to serve as a new Panthers headquarters and practice facility.

The team canceled its construction contract two years ago during a dispute with the city. The final remaining parts of the facility were torn down in July 2023.

The city took over the property in December 2022 after a monthslong legal battle in federal bankruptcy court.

