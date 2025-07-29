Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office seeks help with finding missing teenager

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Kaeden Beck, who was reported missing on July 24.

Beck was last seen near Starwood Drive on July 23. Authorities believe he left voluntarily and may still be in the vicinity of the Cabarrus Woods community. He is approximately 5′8″, weighing 140 pounds, with green eyes and dirty blonde hair.

The Sheriff’s Office has released the latest image of Beck to aid in the search efforts. They urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or contact them directly at 704-920-3000.

