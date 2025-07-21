Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new therapy dog

CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is expanding its employee wellness program with the addition of a therapy dog named Sage, thanks to a $6,500 grant from Highland Canine Connect, according to the Independent Tribune.

Sage, a Bernese mountain dog and poodle mix, will join the sheriff’s office later this month to provide comfort to deputies affected by critical incidents and assist with recruitment efforts.

The grant covers all necessary training and veterinary care, with no county match required.

“We are very passionate about the wellness program for our employees,” Chief Deputy Tessa Burchett said. “We encourage our employees to care for themselves so they can do their job and respond compassionately.”

Highland Canine Connect, based in Harmony, North Carolina, collaborates with Highland Canine Training to supply therapy dogs to organizations in need of support services.

The therapy dog initiative is part of a broader wellness program at the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office. In 2024, they partnered with Responder Support Services to enhance mental health care accessibility for its employees by providing a licensed behavioral clinician. These clinicians specialize in trauma recovery, anxiety, sleep difficulties, couples counseling, and substance use.

Burchett highlighted the high rate of trauma experienced by law enforcement officers, noting that they encounter an average of 188 critical incidents throughout their careers, leading to a PTSD rate of 35%, compared to 6.8% in the general population.

VIDEO: Nonprofit aims to get therapy dogs to departments hurt by Hurricane Helene

Nonprofit aims to get therapy dogs to departments hurt by Hurricane Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group