Caldwell County ambulance involved in serious crash

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 79-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after a Caldwell County ambulance crossed the centerline and struck her vehicle near Tremont Park. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the collision at approximately 9:17 a.m. at U.S. 64 near Tremont Park Drive.

The crash involved a Caldwell County ambulance and a 2011 Toyota Rav4. Authorities closed U.S. 64 for several hours while investigators examined the scene of the serious injury collision.

Following the collision, emergency responders transported Hickok to UNC Blue Ridge-Morganton for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Ethan A. Miller, 46, of Hudson, was the driver of the ambulance. Miller was traveling east when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the westbound Toyota.

Miller reported no injuries after the crash.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is leading the ongoing investigation into the incident. Troopers remained on the scene throughout Thursday morning to process the collision and determine the circumstances that led the ambulance to leave its lane.

Charges are pending following a consultation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigation remains active.

VIDEO: Nonprofits, businesses unite to help Caldwell County veterans

Nonprofits, businesses unite to help Caldwell County veterans

©2026 Cox Media Group