More charges filed after high-speed chase ends with crash outside restaurant

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Additional charges were filed in connection with a high-speed chase that ended with a crash outside a restaurant in Caldwell County.

Surveillance video shows the chase end with a wreck outside the Frosty Freeze along Connelly Springs Road.

Deputies in Burke County said they were chasing the truck because it was stolen.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, Bradley Mellon, had several outstanding warrants from Catawba and Lincoln counties.

Bradley Mellon

The sheriff’s office said he was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude and trafficking methamphetamine.

