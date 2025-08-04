Caldwell County Canine named finalist for Hero Dog Awards

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One member of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is up for a national award: The American Humane Society Hero Dog Award.

K-9 Harrison, the sheriff’s office’s first-ever electronic scent detection dog, has been named as a finalist for the Hero Dog Awards.

Officials said Harrison originally worked as a service and guide dog for the non-profit Dogs Inc. But instructors saw he had a special talent.

They noticed Harrison’s scent detection skills made him perfect for law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said he underwent training and was placed as a K-9 in Caldwell County.

There, Harrison has uncovered digital evidence in many cases and has proven especially helpful in internet crimes against children cases, officials said.

The K-9 puts away bad guys while put smiles on the community’s face, according to the sheriff’s office.

Voting opened Monday for the Dog Hero Awards and ends on Sept. 15.

K-9 Harrison is not the only N.C. pup to make the list. Gaston County’s K-9 Mac is also one of the five finalists.

Last year’s winner was Gastonia’s own K-9 Bo.

See more about the canines on the American Humane Society Hero Dog Awards website.

