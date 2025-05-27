Monroe K-9 follows suspected teen car thieves for a mile

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police arrested two teen car thieves early Sunday morning with the help of a K-9 named Narco, officials said.

Monroe police said an officer spotted a stolen Toyota Tacoma around 3:30 a.m. on Sunset Drive. After following the stolen truck to the dead end of Keswick Place, two teenagers jumped out of the truck and ran into the woods.

Narco then followed their scent trail for a mile before finding them.

One suspect was 17 years old and the other was 14. One of the thieves was treated after being bitten by the dog before being released to a parent, according to Monroe Police.

The suspects weren’t identified.

The teens are facing charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and resist, delay and obstruct through the Department of Juvenile Justice.

