Caldwell County pastor charged with sex crimes against children, deputies say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor in Caldwell County is charged with sex crimes against children.

Deputies told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty Monday that they executed search warrants at Ashley Crouse’s home and his church after receiving a cyber tip he had child sex abuse material involving children.

On Monday, detectives with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office were out at New Vision Baptist Fellowship Church, which is south of Granite Falls.

The arrest warrants in the case charge Crouse with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. According to the court documents, Crouse received child sex abuse material of girls between the ages of 8 and 12 years old.

As recently as a week ago, Crouse can be seen preaching on New Vision’s Facebook page. However, church leadership told Faherty that Crouse is no longer the pastor.

Investigators confirmed to Channel 9 that they did seize evidence from both Crouse’s home and the church.

Off camera, some church members told Faherty they are in disbelief over the arrest on Friday.

Crouse currently is in jail under a $1 million dollar bond.

>> Deputies are expected to release more details about their investigation Monday afternoon. Faherty will have more on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

