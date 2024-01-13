Caldwell County schools announce open enrollment for student transfers

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County School District has announced it will be providing an open enrollment period for students to transfer from their home school district to the school of their choice, depending on space availability.

The online transfer application will go live on Monday, Jan. 15, and close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

“We’ve improved the overall effectiveness of student assignments, and this process allows families to discuss and select the best options,” said Superintendent Dr. Donald Phipps. “It also gives the school district ample time to calculate and plan for the number of students that will be attending each school in the fall.”

The district said students currently on an approved transfer or those who would like to transfer must complete the online application for each year and meet certain criteria as defined in school board policies.

If the transfer application is not completed by the deadline, parents must show severe, extenuating circumstances to justify changing their child’s school.

The district said all schools except Davenport Elementary School and Lower Creek Elementary are open and have space for student transfers.

For more details, visit caldwellschools.com.

