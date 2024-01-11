Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at east Charlotte middle school

CHARLOTTE — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte to highlight the federal resources available to protect kids, protect schools, and make the community safer.

Harris is expected to speak at Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte.

She plans to speak about the administrator’s latest actions to reduce gun violence, as well as discuss federal funding that will be available for school-based mental health strategies under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The law was passed in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

It will enhance background checks for people under 21 buying weapons and provide states with millions of dollars in incentives to implement red flag laws.

The visit comes on the heels of two recent gun violence incidents in Charlotte involving teenagers.

On New Year’s Eve, police arrested a 19-year-old for a shooting in Romare Bearden Park. A week later, a high school student was killed while attending a house party.

Governor Roy Cooper is expected to greet Harris at Charlotte Douglas Airport on Thursday morning.

VIDEO: President Biden to speak at Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston

President Biden to speak at Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston













©2024 Cox Media Group