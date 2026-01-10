Cam Newton rallies Panthers fans in Uptown ahead of playoff game

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers matchup with the Los Angeles Rams is Bryce Young’s first playoff game of his career, and the Panthers’ first since 2017.

You could see the excitement from fans all around Uptown, many of them hoping for a repeat of the 2015 Super Bowl season. The quarterback who helped lead that Super Bowl-winning team helped to get fans pumped.

Cam Newton took a swing at the “Keep Pounding” drum before kickoff Saturday. Before that, he showed up at the Roaring Riot tailgate on Elliot Street. Newton spoke with fans and recorded an episode of his podcast there. He had some thoughts on the game.

“If Bryce Young can protect the football, put it in the hands of Chuba [Hubbard], Rico [Dowdle]... an opportunistic defense,” Newton said.

