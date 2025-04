HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville police are trying to learn who planted a camera inside a hotel bathroom.

Police say a maintenance worker discovered it on Tuesday at the Four Points by Sheraton near Interstate 77.

They said it was in a bathroom near the pool and was not connected to power at the time.

Investigators are now trying to narrow down the suspects.

They don’t believe a hotel worker hid it.

