Accused peeper at Rock Hill TJ Maxx turns himself in

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 38-year-old man turned himself in Wednesday after he was accused of peeping on a boy last month in the restroom of the TJ Maxx off Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill, police said.

The 11-year-old boy said he was in the bathroom when Jarray Marquail, of Rock Hill, recorded him using a phone from under the stall on March 26.

The boy yelled at the suspect as they left the bathroom. He told his mom and employees were notified before police got involved.

Maquail left in a vehicle.

Marqhail turned himself in two days after his story aired on Channel 9.

He was arrested and charged with one count of voyeurism.

VIDEO: Rock Hill police investigate peeper at TJ Maxx