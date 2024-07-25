Cameras placed along Mount Holly greenway after alleged stalking along trail

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Multiple cameras are now up along a greenway in Mount Holly after a man was accused of stalking women walking on the trail.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon got a first look at the new safety measures on Thursday. The video feed from the cameras is in the police dispatch center. They can be monitored in there and at other desks.

The system went online last week.

Lemon saw the real-time feed of people on the greenway in Tuckaseegee Park. That’s where police recently dealt with a man accused of stalking women walking on the trail.

The cameras became a priority for the city council after those reports. There are now five cameras posted on the greenway and the city manager says they can add more if needed.

Lemon talked to a woman who said she was stalked there while walking with her child.

