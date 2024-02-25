CMDP asks for help finding man wanted for breaking into home, sexually assaulting woman

CHARLOTTE — Police are asking for help finding a man they say broke into a woman’s home in north Charlotte and sexually assaulted her on Saturday night.

CMPD is looking for a man in his mid to late 20s who stands around 5 feet 11 inches tall.

They say he is heavy-set and was last seen wearing jeans, a jacket and a hat.

The sexual assault happened around 7:30 p.m. on Hucks Road in the Davis Lake-Eastfield community of north Charlotte.

CMPD says the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at: (704) 334-1600 or lead Detective Harrington directly at: (704) 336-6052.

