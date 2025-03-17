BOONE, N.C. — A 2014 Ford Taurus police vehicle was stolen from the campus of Watauga Medical Center on March 17.

The vehicle is white, marked ‘Campus Police’, and is equipped with a front-mounted push-bar and roof-mounted blue lights. It is missing the front right passenger window.

The person of interest in the case is described as a male with dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt and gray athletic pants.

Campus police vehicle stolen from Watauga Medical Center

Anyone with information is urged to contact High Country Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or the UNC Health Police Department at 828-262-4168.

Tips can also be texted by sending ‘NCTIP plus your tip’ to 274637 (CRIMES). All information provided will be kept confidential.

VIDEO: Woman accused of stealing from two companies based in Boone

Woman accused of stealing from two companies based in Boone





















©2025 Cox Media Group