Candidate filing opens July 7 for Catawba County municipal elections

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Candidates interested in running for political office in Catawba County can begin filing for the 2025 municipal elections starting July 7.

This election cycle includes six mayoral races and various seats on town and city councils across Catawba County.

The filing period opens at 8 a.m. on July 7 and closes at noon on July 18, according to the Hickory Daily Record.

To qualify, candidates must be registered voters, eligible to vote in the office they are running for, and at least 21 years old by November 4, the election day.

In Hickory, incumbent Mayor Hank Guess has announced his intention to seek reelection for a third term.

Council members Anthony Freeman and Jill Patton also plan to seek reelection for their respective wards.

Taylor Newton, a professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University, has filed to run for the Ward 5 seat on the Hickory City Council.

In Conover, Mayor Kyle Hayman is seeking reelection for a second term. Both Mark Canrobert and Brenda Powell, who hold seats on the Conover City Council, have expressed their intention to run again.

Long View Mayor Marla Thompson plans to run for reelection, and Eddie Marlowe, a sergeant with the Long View Police Department, has filed to challenge her.

In Maiden, Beth Poovey Rudisill has confirmed her intention to seek reelection for the town council.

