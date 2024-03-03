Candidates in District 2 share biggest issue facing county, plans for change

CHARLOTTE — Super Tuesday is just a few days away.

Locally, the Mecklenburg County Commission District Two race is heating up.

Channel 9 government reporter Joe Bruno heard from both the incumbent and challenger about what they believe the top priorities are.

The incumbent candidate, Vilma Leake, has served the district since 2008; before that, she was on the school board for 11 years. She calls this race the most powerful in the county.

Now, Leake is facing one of her most prominent opponents, former CMPD investigator Charles Osborne.

“It is past due that the city and the county come together and have a retreat to discuss the importance of how we are going to manage our growth and future taxation on the citizens of Mecklenburg County,” Leake told Bruno.

She says the most important issue facing Mecklenburg County is growth.

For Osborne, he believes the biggest issue facing the county is safety. He says he plans to work directly with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, specifically Sheriff McFadden, to ensure the agency has proper resources.

“We must ensure that essential services are adequately funded while prioritizing fiscal responsibility,” he said. “This involves thoroughly reviewing the budget to identify areas where cost efficiency can be improved and exploring alternative revenue sources.”

On the topic of balancing the need for a tax increase over adding new services, Leake has a few ideas.

“Traffic Light Camera Program to... generate additional revenue; and revisit assessing entry fees for non-county residents utilizing specified parks within the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation system,” she said.

Osborne believes a thorough review of the budget is needed before finding different ways to bring funds into the county.

Although Leake is the incumbent, Osborne is backed by at least two county commissioners. George Dunlap donated $250 to his campaign, and Laura Meier donated $1,000.

















