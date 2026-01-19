Candidates say political signs targeted ahead of special election

TEGA CAY, S.C. — Police in Tega Cay are trying to track down a person who’s accused of stealing political signs.

The stolen signs came from Liz Duda and Jim Foltz, who are running for the city council.

The department withheld the location of the stolen signs and provided only a few videos featuring a white SUV as leads.

Early voting starts on Tuesday for the Feb. 3 special election in Tega Cay.

Polls are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

