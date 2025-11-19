Tega Cay to pause deer sterilization, continue using sharpshooters

TEGA CAY, S.C. — Tega Cay is set to use sharpshooters to manage its deer population, but some neighbors are upset that the city’s sterilization process won’t continue this year.

The city previously used both culling and sterilization methods to lower the deer population from 1,012 in August 2024 to 432 by July of this year.

However, the sterilization program will not continue this year, sparking concern among some residents.

“I think it was sad. I think they were here first and we live in Tega Cay and that’s always been a part of it,” said Carly Mandsager, a neighbor.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

“I think it’s a huge waste of tax dollar investment -- $268,000 our city put into this,” said Alicia Formato, a volunteer with the Wild About Deer Community Action Group.

“When animal removal efforts are fast, that leaves a vacancy where other animals can migrate in or leaves more resources available for the animals who do live there - which then raises reproductive rates. It’s called the bounce-back effect,” Formato added.

Mandsager and her family have not seen any deer in their neighborhood since the culling and sterilization efforts ramped up last year. Before the deer management program, deer were frequently seen roaming through neighborhoods unafraid of people.

The city paid a contractor to sterilize and tag 200 deer last year.

Formato expressed concerns that without continued sterilization, the deer population could quickly rebound due to the ‘bounce back effect.’

(VIDEO: Mother, 12-year-old daughter killed in crash with deer in Cabarrus County)

Mother, 12-year-old daughter killed in crash with deer in Cabarrus County

©2025 Cox Media Group