Canes fall to Knights, 5-4, in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH — Tomas Hertl took a backhand pass from Colton Sissons and beat Frederik Andersen from the slot with 3:24 left, lifting the Vegas Golden Knights past the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 in Tuesday night’s opener of the Stanley Cup Final.

>>Channel 9 is the only place to watch the Stanley Cup Final. The puck drops for Game 2 at 8 pm. on Thursday in Raleigh, followed by WSOC Tonight with live post-game coverage.

It marked Vegas’ seventh straight win of the playoffs. Game 2 of the series is Thursday in Raleigh.

Shea Theodore, Ivan Barbashev, William Karlsson and Brett Howden also scored for Vegas. Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice for Carolina, while Jordan Staal and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for the Hurricanes.

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