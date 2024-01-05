Capacity concerns could lead to more classrooms in Indian Land

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The latest assessment from Lancaster County Schools shows many are running out of space. And on the several acres of land, the district just spent millions on being the answer.

Channel 9 reporter Tina Terry spoke with leaders about what plans they have to address the explosive growth.

The most recent land purchase for more than $3 million was made in December, according to reports. It’s an area that has seen a lot of growth recently.

Growth parent Kristel Furbert said she can feel.

“If you’ve ever seen a drop-off or pick-up line, these things are serious. You’re here about an hour a day just trying to drop off and pick up,” Furbert said.

The district said it has spent months studying the need for more schools and has been preparing to put a bond referendum on the ballot this year.

On Friday, a spokesperson said the district has not decided what will go on with the recently purchased lane on Pettus Road or the land purchased last year on Harrisburg Road.

But the chair of a special bond subcommittee told Channel 9 that it could be used to build a new high school and elementary school in Indian Land.

Furbert said she would vote in favor of any bond that creates more space for kids to learn.

“I would rather pay to build a school than to continue to put mobile classrooms outside of schools. That’s just not safe,” Furbert explained.

Officials said they hope to get that bond on the ballot sometime this year. Channel 9 will provide details when that date has been set.

