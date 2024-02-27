Car break-ins at Huntersville senior living community raise security concerns

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Several car break-ins at a senior living community in Huntersville are causing security concerns for residents there.

It happened Monday at the Bellamoor at the Park senior community.

Many of the people who spoke with Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said because they are on fixed incomes, it’s been tough to deal with the damage to their cars.

In the parking lot Tuesday, Faherty spotted several cars with windows smashed out and other kinds of damage. Catherine Sullivan showed Faherty the shattered glass inside her SUV.

“This is what I woke up to yesterday morning,” Sullivan said.

Her vehicle is one of nine that were broken into sometime early Monday.

“I’m scared that it’s going to get worse here because the security is terrible,” she said.

Sullivan isn’t alone. Susan Spencer also has hundreds of dollars in repairs to her car. She said her biggest concern is the lack of security at the senior living community.

“The cameras could work. They have cameras supposedly and they never seem to be working and can’t pull it up on the computer,” Spencer said.

A manager at the apartments told Faherty on Tuesday they are not allowed to show the surveillance video to residents there, only police.

Faherty spotted an officer back at the complex Tuesday afternoon. Investigators later confirmed to Channel 9 that at the time of the break-ins, the cameras were not working.

“I need two new doors because it’s damaged,” Elizabeth Geber said.

She said her car was stolen twice during the last week.

“I feel bad for everybody out here because we can’t have our property safe,” she said.

When Faherty asked the manager about concerns over the security, he was told that “break-ins happen everywhere.”

Helen Cotlney tried to cover up her broken car window in hopes of keeping the rain out.

“They don’t seem to care,” she said. “It’s not secure, and with this going on, nobody is feeling good about it.”

Police said they had very few reports of problems out there prior to the last week. They said Tuesday they’re already doing additional patrols in the community after the recent break-ins.

