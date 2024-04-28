Person killed in rollover crash in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a crash in east Charlotte.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on Albemarle Road.

At the scene, responding officers found a 2008 Toyota Highlander with heavy damage in the westbound lanes of the roadway.

Officials say the driver and only person in the Highlander, 31-year-old, Jared Jamer Sibby, was ejected from the car.

MEDIC took Sibby to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives say Sibby was driving down Albemarle Road while speeding, lost control of the car, went off the left side of the road, and rolled the car several times.

CMPD says toxicology reports are still pending.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

