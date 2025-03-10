Car crash in north Charlotte claims life of 19-year-old

CHARLOTTE — A fatal car crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. Friday on Sunset Road in north Charlotte, resulting in the death of 19-year-old Jason Torres-Celis.

The crash involved a black Infinity G35 driven by Celis, who was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle collided with a Freightliner tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit, along with the DWI Task Force and Crime Scene Search, is conducting an investigation into the crash.

Preliminary findings suggest that Mr. Celis was traveling at a high rate of speed northeast on Sunset Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center median, and collided with the tractor-trailer traveling in the opposite direction.

It was noted that Mr. Celis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which may have contributed to the severity of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is not yet known if impairment was a factor, as toxicology results are pending.

