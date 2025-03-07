1 dead after crash in north Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a crash in north Charlotte early Friday morning, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it happened in the 5300 block of Sunset Road around 2 a.m.

MEDIC said one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Our Channel 9 photographer spotted a car completely destroyed and a tractor-trailer surrounded by police and MEDIC.

About two hours before the crash on Sunset Road, CMPD responded to a deadly crash in east Charlotte.

It happened on The Plaza near Eastway Drive around midnight, according to CMPD.

1 dead after car slides off road, catches fire in east Charlotte

MEDIC said a person died after their car slid off the road and caught fire.

Fire crews and CMPD had the area blocked off for hours.

We’re asking police for more information on the victims in both crashes.

Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: 1 dead after car crashes into local laundromat

1 dead after car crashes into local laundromat

©2025 Cox Media Group