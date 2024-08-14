Local

Car crashes into pole, blocking traffic on Statesville Avenue

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — A car crashed into a pole off Statesville Avenue in north Charlotte around noon Wednesday, causing traffic to be blocked.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were directing traffic through the intersection at Norris and Statesville avenues.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene around 11:45 a.m. and spotted one car involved in the crash.

Duke Energy was on the scene, but it’s not clear if the crash led to power outages in the area.

No word has been given on injuries from the crash.

