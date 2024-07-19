Crash with fuel spill closes north Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — A road in north Charlotte was closed Friday afternoon because of a crash and fuel spill, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

It happened around 1 p.m. along Old Statesville Road near the Interstate 485 interchange.

According to MEDIC, two people were taken to the hospital but neither of them had serious injuries.

Police said they didn’t have an estimate for how long the road would be closed. They asked drivers to avoid the area.

