Car fire closes lanes on Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A car fire in northeast Charlotte closed two lanes of Interstate 85 near Interstate 485 on Saturday afternoon.
Two lanes on Interstate 85 near mile marker 46 were closed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and reopened about an hour later.
North Carolina Department of Transportation cameras showed that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire responded to the scene.
A car could be seen, scorched, from the fire.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
