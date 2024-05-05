Car gets stuck on Light Rail, passengers shuttled off train

CHARLOTTE — A car ended up on the Light Rail tracks on Saturday night, interrupting the route heading towards University City.

A CATS spokesperson told Channel 9 that a car was blocking both the northbound and southbound tracks of the Blue Line at Institute Circle Grade Crossing.

The northbound train had to stop at the J.W. Clay station while officials worked to clear the tracks.

Passengers on the train had to be shuttled by bus to UNC Charlotte.

The tracks cleared by 2:15 a.m. and service resumed.

