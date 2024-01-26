Car hits power pole, bringing lines down on major south Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — A car hit a power pole Friday afternoon, bringing power lines down onto a south Charlotte road.

>> LIVE traffic map from Channel 9

Around 2:20 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Providence Road was closed in both directions at Meadowood Lane. The area is north of Fairview Road and Sardis Road.

Channel 9 has reached out to MEDIC to see if anyone was hurt.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and could see a white car appeared to have slammed into the pole. Power lines had fallen across the roadway and utility trucks were at the scene.

Police asked drivers to look for detours around the crash.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman wielding baseball bat rescues people from car after Conover crash)

Woman wielding baseball bat rescues people from car after Conover crash

©2024 Cox Media Group