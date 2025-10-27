Car thefts decreased in SC this year, report says

SOUTH CAROLINA — Car thefts in South Carolina have decreased in the first six months of the year compared to the same period last year, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The Bureau reported just over 5,000 stolen vehicles in the state, a drop from 6,300 reported during the same timeframe last year. This reduction places South Carolina at 19th in the nation for car thefts.

The most stolen car models included the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Dodge Charger, Ford F-150, and Chevy Silverado.

