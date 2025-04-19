Carbon monoxide alarm prompts response on American Airlines flight landing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Several people were evaluated after an alarm went off on an American Airlines plane landing at Charlotte Douglas Airport Saturday morning.

According to reports from MEDIC, a carbon monoxide alarm went off on the plane just before 10 a.m.

At least six people were evaluated for minor injuries, according to MEDIC.

However, airport officials said the plane landed safely and the alert was canceled.

American Airlines released a statement regarding the incident, saying:

“American Airlines flight 1784 with service from Chicago to Charlotte reported an odor prior to landing at CLT. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power, where customers deplaned normally. The aircraft has been taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team. We thank our crew members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for their experience.”

