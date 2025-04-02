One hurt in plane crash at Hickory Regional Airport

HICKORY, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a plane crash at the Hickory Regional Airport on Tuesday night.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m.

According to Channel 9′s Dave Faherty, one person had to be rescued out of the plane and rushed to an area hospital.

However, the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Fire officials said the FAA will be taking over the investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

