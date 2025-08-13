Carolina Ascent gears up for 2nd season with revamped roster

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Ascent, Charlotte’s professional women’s sports team, is gearing up for their second season, with their first match scheduled for Aug. 30 on the road.

In their inaugural season, the Ascent secured the number one seed and advanced to the playoffs, although they did not clinch the championship. The team has undergone significant changes, with 11 players departing and nine new players joining the roster.

The head coach emphasized the team’s strategy of taking the season one game at a time.

The Carolina Ascent’s first home match will take place on Sept. 6 at Memorial Stadium in Elizabeth.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the team’s return to the field, hoping for another strong performance this season.

Channel 9, as the official partner of the Carolina Ascent, will broadcast some of the games live this season, providing fans with the opportunity to follow the team’s progress closely.

With a revamped roster and a fresh approach, the Carolina Ascent is poised to make a strong showing in their second season. Fans and supporters are looking forward to seeing how the new players integrate and contribute to the team’s success.

©2025 Cox Media Group