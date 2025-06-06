Carolina Ascent star prepares for playoffs in team’s first season

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Ascent just finished their first season in the USL Super League and are now preparing for their first playoff run.

The soccer club credits much of their success to the team’s leading scorer Mia Corbin.

The team’s general manager Philip Poole said that it’s not just about Mia the soccer player.

“You know, there’s a lot of football and soccer accolades that you can give her, but it starts with she is a phenomenal person,” said Poole.

As early as she can remember, Corbin played both soccer and softball and one point she considered the diamond her best friend.

“The first black female athlete I saw was a softball player, so ultimately that’s what drove me to want to play sports because I was like if she can do it too, I can do it,” said Corbin.

“I was like 10 years old. My grandpa had season tickets to the UW softball games. Her name was Dena Tyson. She kind of mentored me too. It was really cool. I’m really thankful to her and my grandpa obviously for taking me to the games,” said Corbin.

The transition from fast pitch to the soccer pitch had a lot to do with the joy she experienced with contributing to the team’s ultimate goal.

Corbin says that soccer also offered the rare shot in women’s sports to go pro.

“That was my goal. I just wanted to play professionally. Softball unfortunately it’s not there yet. I just want to help drive the younger generation to want to play women’s professional sports because I think it’s awesome, we’re awesome,” said Corbin.

The team is set to face off against Fort Lauderdale United FC Sunday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium for the first round of the USL Super League Playoffs.

