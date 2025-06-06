Big crowds expected in Uptown as Taste of Charlotte, ballgames take over the weekend

There’s plenty to do in Uptown Charlotte this weekend with 25,000 people expected to attend Taste of Charlotte through Sunday. There are also games for Carolina Ascent, Savannah Bananas and Charlotte Knights.
June 6-8: Taste of Charlotte
The event hours are:
- June 6: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- June 7: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- June 8: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Street closure schedule:
Thursday:
- S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Trade Street (cross streets remain open).
- Levine Avenue of the Arts between Church Street and Tryon Street.
Friday:
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Church Street and College Street; 3rd Street between Church Street and College Street; 4th Street between Church Street and College Street.
- All streets will reopen on Sunday at 11 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Savannah Bananas Fan Fest
The event begins at 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and ends following the start of the game.
Closures began on Thursday and streets will reopen on Sunday at 1 a.m.
- Mint Street between Morehead Street and 1st Street
- Brooklyn Village Avenue between Church Street and Mint Street
- Graham Street between Mint Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
Event organizers expect 3,000 participants.
Visit Bananaball.com for more information.
