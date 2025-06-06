Big crowds expected in Uptown as Taste of Charlotte, ballgames take over the weekend

There’s plenty to do in Uptown Charlotte this weekend with 25,000 people expected to attend Taste of Charlotte through Sunday. There are also games for Carolina Ascent, Savannah Bananas and Charlotte Knights.

June 6-8: Taste of Charlotte

The event hours are:

June 6: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

June 7: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

June 8: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Street closure schedule:

Thursday:

S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Trade Street (cross streets remain open).

Levine Avenue of the Arts between Church Street and Tryon Street.

Stay updated on live traffic conditions at this link.

Friday:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Church Street and College Street; 3rd Street between Church Street and College Street; 4th Street between Church Street and College Street.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Church Street and College Street; 3rd Street between Church Street and College Street; 4th Street between Church Street and College Street. All streets will reopen on Sunday at 11 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Savannah Bananas Fan Fest

The event begins at 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and ends following the start of the game.

Closures began on Thursday and streets will reopen on Sunday at 1 a.m.

Mint Street between Morehead Street and 1st Street

Brooklyn Village Avenue between Church Street and Mint Street

Graham Street between Mint Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Storm chances for the weekend are not going to be widespread rain like we saw yesterday. These will be scattered and some of the latest data even suggests there may be fewer around for Saturday. Best advice, stay tuned and just be prepared for a storm if you have outdoor plans. — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 6, 2025

VIDEO: Road closures for this weekend

Uptown road closures: Taste of Charlotte, games, other events

Event organizers expect 3,000 participants.

Visit Bananaball.com for more information.

Click here for more on road closures.

VIDEO: The latest weather forecast

Friday afternoon's forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

©2025 Cox Media Group