Big crowds expected in Uptown as Taste of Charlotte, ballgames take over the weekend

By Mark Taylor, wsoctv.com
There’s plenty to do in Uptown Charlotte this weekend with 25,000 people expected to attend Taste of Charlotte through Sunday. There are also games for Carolina Ascent, Savannah Bananas and Charlotte Knights.

Taste of Charlotte kicks off Friday

June 6-8: Taste of Charlotte

The event hours are:

  • June 6: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • June 7: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • June 8: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Street closure schedule:

Thursday:

  • S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Trade Street (cross streets remain open).
  • Levine Avenue of the Arts between Church Street and Tryon Street.

Friday:

  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Church Street and College Street; 3rd Street between Church Street and College Street; 4th Street between Church Street and College Street.
  • All streets will reopen on Sunday at 11 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Savannah Bananas Fan Fest

The event begins at 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and ends following the start of the game.

Savannah Bananas bring Banana Ball to Bank of America Stadium

Closures began on Thursday and streets will reopen on Sunday at 1 a.m.

  • Mint Street between Morehead Street and 1st Street
  • Brooklyn Village Avenue between Church Street and Mint Street
  • Graham Street between Mint Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Uptown road closures: Taste of Charlotte, games, other events

Event organizers expect 3,000 participants.

Visit Bananaball.com for more information.

Friday afternoon's forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

