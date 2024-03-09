Carolina Hurricanes introduce ‘beer stick’ at home games

RALEIGH, N.C. — A unique souvenir is now available for fans of the Carolina Hurricanes.

On Thursday, the Raleigh-based hockey team introduced its beer stick on X.

“Get your favorite beer poured in a Canes hockey stick at various draft bars and concession stands throughout PNC Arena,” the post read.

It's beer stick szn 🍻



Get your favorite beer poured in a #Canes hockey stick at various draft bars and concession stands throughout @PNCArena! pic.twitter.com/XXrFqs9543 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 7, 2024

A Reddit user says the sticks cost $10 plus the price of the beer. Another commenter said the last 1/3 of the beer “comes at you really fast if you’re not careful ... REALLY fast.”

