Carolina Panthers adapting to fan-free training camp

CHARLOTTE — Training camp started for the Carolina Panthers on July 23 — but without fans attending. The NFL team disclosed in April that ongoing construction at the Panthers’ uptown practice site has forced them to close camp to fans for the next two years.

The Panthers’ top executive — Kristi Coleman, CEO of team parent Tepper Sports & Entertainment — told CBJ that the team is disappointed not to have fans at practice but is focused on finding other ways to reach them in the meantime.

“We are very excited to give our fans a chance to be able to see the team,” she said. “It’s really important. We have more social-media presence (with camp coverage) and you’re already seeing some of that.”

In addition to traditional media coverage by local and regional TV stations and print and digital outlets, the team’s Panthers.com has its own coverage crew, supplemented by an in-house social media group.

