Panthers defense motivated by past losses in practice

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers dialed it back with some of their starters Tuesday on its second day of practice in pads.

Head coach Dave Canales said defensive tackle Derrick Brown was working through some oblique soreness.

The pro-bowler missed almost all last season with a knee injury.

The Panthers defense finished among the worst in the league, which is a stat many of them keep top-of-mind.

“Watching those two teams that made it to the chip, how we played against those teams -- just knowing that we lost those games, because we didn’t finish,” said Ashawn Robinson, defensive end. “We didn’t do the things correctly to achieve the goal … For me, that fueled me to want to come back and do more.”

Canales said the Panthers will be back in pads for Wednesday’s practice.

