Carolina Panthers announce dates for training camp, fan fest

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have announced the schedule for the 2023 training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

This season, training camp in Wofford will feature 12 total practices open to the public.

Fans can attend practices for free where they’ll have opportunities for autographs after each session, although fans will need to acquire a ticket for each practice via Ticketmaster.

Fans can access six free tickets per Ticketmaster account through the dedicated page for training camp.

The free tickets will be made available on June 29 at 10 a.m.

Panthers rookies, including No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, will report to camp on July 22, veterans will report on July 25, and the first practice will be held on July 26 at 10:15 a.m.

On July 29, the Panthers will host their annual Back Together Saturday event with a practice at Gibbs Stadium starting at 11 a.m. The event will feature practice, performances from the Panthers entertainment groups, and interactive activities for fans of all ages.

Training camp will include two days of joint practices with the New York Jets and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Aug. 9-10.

The 2023 Fan Fest celebration will be in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 2. Tickets for that event will be $5, with proceeds going to Panthers Charities. Tickets will be available on July 13 at 10 a.m.

