Panthers to induct Muhammad, Peppers into Hall of Honor

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will welcome wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad and defensive end Julius Peppers into their Hall of Honor this fall, owner David Tepper announced on Monday.

The former Panthers will be inducted during halftime at the team’s game on Oct. 29 against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium.

“Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers were drafted by the Panthers. Both became All-Pros here. Both came back to Carolina to finish their careers. This is another homecoming, a permanent one,” Tepper said in a new release. “Not only did Muhsin and Julius set high standards on the field, they also were selected as Panthers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year team winners. Having gotten to know both these fine men, I have no doubt that they deserve to join the distinguished group of Panthers in the Hall of Honor.”

Muhammad played for the Panthers from 1996-2004 and 2008-2009.

His 860 career receptions are 27th all-time in the NFL, and his 11,438 receiving yards rank 33rd in league history.

His 85-yard touchdown in Super Bowl XXXVIII is still the longest reception in Super Bowl history.

Peppers was with the team from 2002-2009 and 2017-2018.

He is fourth on the league’s all-time sack list with 159.5 — trailing only Bruce Smith, Reggie White, and Kevin Greene.

Peppers went to nine Pro Bowls, was a six-time All-Pro, and remains one of the rare players to earn two All-Decade honors (for the 2000s and 2010s).

The additions of Muhammad and Peppers will bring the total number of Hall of Honor members to nine.

Previous inductees include former team president Mike McCormack in 1997, linebacker Sam Mills in 1998, and the team’s PSL Owners in 2004.

During the Panthers’ 25th season in 2019, quarterback Jake Delhomme, offensive tackle Jordan Gross, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., and tight end Wesley Walls were inducted.

