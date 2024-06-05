Charlotte business community shows support for BofA Stadium renovation project

CHARLOTTE — The business community is rallying behind Charlotte City Council’s proposed renovation project for Bank of America Stadium.

On Wednesday, business, sports and hospitality leaders held a press conference at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance to throw their support behind the deal.

Charlotte City Council is considering spending $650 million to renovate the nearly 30-year-old home to the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. The money would come from the Convention Center Fund, a bucket of money that can only be used for Convention Center upgrades, amateur sports or Bank of America Stadium upgrades.

Leaders say 1 in 9 people in Charlotte work in the hospitality industry. They said investments in Bank of America Stadium will ensure that industry remains busy.

Charlotte Sports Foundation head and former Panthers President Danny Morrison said he believes the changes will make Bank of America Stadium one of the best stadiums in the nation.

“I love the fact it is a classic American stadium. You can move around on every level,” Morrison said. “They are coming back to that now, the new architecture, and now with the modernization and refresh, I really believe it will be the best outdoor stadium in America.”

Charlotte City Council has a $650 million cap on funding for the project and will not be responsible for any overruns. Tepper Sports & Entertainment bears that responsibility. With a project this size, developer Johnny Harris said overruns are almost guaranteed. He said the fact Charlotte won’t be responsible for them is a big win for the city.

